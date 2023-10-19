Ganapath Box Office Preview: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon film run time, screen count, Advance Booking & Opening Day

Following the success of Heropanti, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are reuniting on the Vikas Bahl-directed Ganapath, which also features Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. The film is set to hit the big screen on October 20 and was recently certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved run time of 2 hours and 15 minutes. The makers opted for a tight campaign and the pre-release buzz is not what was expected of a big-budget action film.

Ganapath to release on 2250 plus screens in India

Ganapath is seeing a wide release in India on over 2250 screens with ample of showcasing in the national chains due to zero competition from the regional releases. The advance booking for Ganapath opened on Wednesday and the response is lukewarm to say the least. The Tiger Shroff led action thriller has sold approximately 4500 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – as off Thursday at 3 pm, and will be looking to score an overall advance in the vicinity of 8500 tickets for the opening day.

The advance in the multiplexes is marginally better than Mission Raniganj (6000) and in the same range as Selfiee (8800 tickets). The bookings are around 40 percent better than Mission Raniganj, and the walk-ups in the mass belts too should be better than the social drama, which was released on October 5. Given the advance response so far, an opening in the vicinity of Rs 4.00 to 5.00 crore should happen for Ganapath. This would be a low start given the budgets, star cast, and action genre.

The fate of Ganapath depends on the audience word of mouth

The start of Ganapath will be lower than Heropanti 2 on face value, however at par with the film if we take out the corporate push that the Ahmed Khan directorial got back in the day. The biz can be higher or lower than the above-predicted range depending on the audience report that comes out in the morning shows. Ganapath isn’t exactly an advance-heavy film, however, the numbers of advance bookings are certainly much below even conservative expectations.

With better promotions and more time given to the teaser and trailer to travel, a little better start could have happened, however, all that the makers can hope for now is to get a push in business from positive audience talk towards the festive period. The start is poised to be dull at the moment, and it’s all the trend from Saturday to Tuesday that will determine if the Ganapath team can somehow salvage the scenario of low start. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for box office reporting on Ganapath.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Arijit Singh to be the voice of Salman Khan for the first time in YRF’s Tiger 3