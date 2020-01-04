Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay, Kareena starrer mints Rs 134 crore & continues its strong run

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz has had an excellent run at the box office in week 1. As week 2 begins, Good Newwz continues to maintain its strong hold on the box office.

Looks like the New Year 2020 has kicked off in style for , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz as it is on its way to hitting the 150 Crores mark soon. The film that had been released on the last Friday of 2019, has managed to keep its strong hold on the box office all through week 1 and is expected to continue the same in the 2nd week too. At the beginning of week 2, on Friday, Good Newwz managed to mint Rs 8.25 Crores which reflects that the film is doing well.

As per box office India, Good Newwz collected a total of Rs 134 Crore nett in just eight days of its release. Of course, there was a drop from day 1 collections of little over 50% on second friday but still Good Newwz is holding its ground well and is tickling the funny bone of the audiences From Day 7, the drop in the collection on Friday was just 20% as on the previous day the film made Rs 10.25 Crores. In fact, the collection on first day of New Year, Wednesday (Day 6) was much higher than Day 1 collection of Rs 17.5 Crore For Akshay, Good Newwz’s second Friday collections beat Housefull 4’s week 2’s Friday’s numbers which is a remarkable feat. Akshay and Kareena’s reunion on the big screen is slowly and steadily inching towards the 150 Crore mark.

Here’s the day wise box office collection of Good Newwz' below:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 17.5 crore

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 21.5 crore

Day 3, Sunday: Rs 26 crore

Day 4, Monday: Rs 13 crore

Day 5, Tuesday: Rs 15.5 crore

Day 6, Wednesday: Rs 22.25 crore

Day 7, Thursday: Rs 10.25 crore

Day 8, Friday: Rs 8.25 crore

Total Good Newwz Box Office Collection - Rs 134.25 crore

Raj Mehta’s Bollywood directorial debut surely seems to have hit the right nerve and has managed to bring audiences to theatres. Even in the second week, Good Newwz is expected to keep the cash registers ringing. As per the numbers, Good Newwz is on its way to become a Super Hit film. The coming weekend on Saturday and Sunday is expected to give a boost to the numbers as the film isn’t going to face much of competition at the box office. The other two releases Bhangra Paa Lai and Sab Kushal Mangal hasn’t managed to generate much buzz among the audiences. All such factors have contributed to the numbers reaching a total of Rs 134.25 Crores. Have you watched Good Newwz yet? Let us know your reviews in the comments below.

