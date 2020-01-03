Good Newwz Box Office Collections Day 7: Akshay, Kareena, Kiara starrer ends week 1 with jaw dropping earnings

Good Newwz is having a fabulous run at the box office. The movie, which stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead, collected an impressive collection on Day 7 at the box office.

In a recent round table, explained how Wednesdays are the new Mondays at the box office. He explained that the first Wednesday numbers are extremely crucial to understand how a movie has performed. While Good Newwz had a great Wednesday courtesy the New Year Day holiday, trade analysts had their eyes set on the Thursday collections to determine where the movie stands. Good Newwz has surpassed the Thursday test with flying colours, collecting a double digit box office number. The movie, which released on December 27, stars , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead.

The Raj Mehta directorial was released amidst good reviews and the audience has also showered the movie with love since Day 1. Following a good opening weekend collection, Good Newwz witnessed a good end to its first weekend. As per the Box Office India report, Good Newwz collected Rs 10.25 crore on Thursday, Day 7.

The collections propelled Good Newwz's total box office collection to Rs 126 crore. Check out the day-to-day breakdown below:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 17.5 crore

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 21.5 crore

Day 3, Sunday: Rs 26 crore

Day 4, Monday: Rs 13 crore

Day 5, Tuesday: Rs 15.5 crore

Day 6, Wednesday: Rs 22.25 crore

Day 7, Thursday: Rs 10.25 crore

Total Good Newwz Box Office Collection - Rs 126 crore

Good Newwz is expected to perform well this weekend as well for it doesn't have any major competition at the box office. The Raj Mehta directorial will aim at making the best at the box office before Chhapaak and Tanhaji takes over the box office next weekend.

