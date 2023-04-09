Gumraah Day 2 Box Office: Aditya Roy Kapur-Mrunal Thakur's film stays low on Saturday; Collects Rs 1.25 crores

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur led Gumraah had a low Saturday at the box office after a low Friday. Despite the Good Friday advantage, the film could only manage about Rs 1.10 crore nett in India on its first day and the numbers increased by a marginal 10 percent on day 2, as it collected around Rs 1.25 crores. This takes the two day total to Rs 2.35 crores and by the end of the weekend, the film shall have collected around Rs 3.60 crores nett, which is lower than Aditya's last theatrical release Rashtra Kavach Om as well.

Gumraah Has Gone Unnoticed At The Box Office

Gumraah didn't have much buzz surrounding its release and the remake factor kept a good chunk of the prospective audience away. In today's time, it is extremely important to have some sort of novelty in content to attract a wider audience. Despite being one of the better films to come out this year, it has largely gone unnoticed due to the infamous tag of a remake.

Gumraah Has Been Recording Collections Lower Than This Week's Hollywood Releases

Gumraah is the second most preferred Hindi movie choice this weekend and overall, it isn't even in the top 5 with Ravanasura, Dasara, Bholaa, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Pope Exorcist and probably a couple other regional films being more preferred compared to it in India.

The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Gumraah Are As Follows:

Day 1 - Rs 1.10 crores

Day 2 - Rs 1.25 crores

Total = Rs 2.35 crores nett in India after 2 days.

Here's An Update On The New Super Mario Bros. Movie And The Pope Exorcist

Talking more about the two Hollywood releases, The Super Mario Bros. Movie collected Rs 2.05 crore nett on its second day and the two day collections stand at Rs 3.65 crores nett. These numbers are not bad considering India, as a country, is not a big contributor for animated films. At the worldwide box office, the film is creating history and is expected to gross over a billion dollars in its full run.

The Pope Exorcist collected Rs 1.70 crores nett on its second day to take the two day total to Rs 3.10 crores. The weekend collections are pegged to be Rs 5 crores nett and that's a pretty good number. It reiterates that there is a dedicated audience for horror films in the country.

