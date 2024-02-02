Hanuman box office collections: Flies to 215 Crore in Three Weeks in India

Hanuman remained steady on weekdays of the third week with daily collections of around Rs. 2.50 crore each day. With that, the third week at the Indian box office amounted to Rs. 37 crore, which takes the film's running total to Rs. 215 crore. The drop from the second week was just 52 per cent, which is an excellent hold, more so because the Hindi version had a bigger decline of 60 per cent due to the release of a big Hindi film, Fighter. Even there, the last day of the week i.e. Thursday was down just 20 per cent to that of the second week, which means the fourth-week hold should be very strong.

Currently, Hanuman is the ninth highest-grossing Tollywood film in India, it will, most likely, be taking the eighth spot from Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo during the next week.

The box office collections of Hanuman at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross (in Rs.) Week One 102.00 Cr. Week Two 76.00 Cr. 3rd Friday 10.25 Cr. 3rd Saturday 7.50 Cr. 3rd Sunday 9.25 Cr. 3rd Monday 2.50 Cr. 3rd Tuesday 2.50 Cr. 3rd Wednesday 2.50 Cr. 3rd Thursday 2.50 Cr. TOTAL 215.00 Cr.

In Telugu states, the film held incredibly well, with a mere 43 per cent drop from the second week. The hold was even stronger in Nizam which dipped by just 36 per cent in the third week. Hanuman has grossed Rs. 136 crore in Telugu states now, which is the thirteenth highest of all time. It can go as high as eighth place in the list of top grossers, if it adds another Rs. 20 crore to its total, though Rs. 15 crore is a more realistic target.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collection of Hanuman at the Indian box office is as follows:

Area Share (in Rs.) Gross (in Rs.) AP/TS 71.75 Cr. 135.50 Cr. Nizam 30.75 Cr. 62.75 Cr. Ceeded 10.75 Cr. 16.75 Cr. Andhra 30.25 Cr. 56.00 Cr. Karnataka 8.50 Cr. 20.50 Cr. Tamil Nadu 1.60 Cr. 4.00 Cr. Kerala 0.40 Cr. 1.00 Cr. North India 20.75 Cr. 54.00 Cr. INDIA 103.00 Cr. 215.00 Cr.

