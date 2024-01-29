Hanuman had an outstanding third weekend at the Indian box office, amassing Rs. 26 crore approx, which took its seventeen days running total to Rs. 202.50 crore. Hanuman became the ninth film from the Telugu film industry to cross the double-century mark. It has grossed another USD 6.20 million (Rs. 52 crore) internationally, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 254.50 crore.

The box office collections of Hanuman at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 101.50 crore

Week Two - Rs. 75 crore

3rd Friday - Rs. 9.75 crore

3rd Saturday - Rs. 7.25 crore

3rd Sunday - Rs. 9 crore

Total - Rs. 202.50 crore

In Telugu states, Hanuman grossed Rs. 19 crore approx in the third weekend, which is the second highest of all time, sandwiched between two Rajamouli films RRR and Baahubali 2, which grossed Rs. 20 crore and Rs. 18.75 crore respectively. The two films grossed over Rs. 300 crore in the twin states. To be in their company is an incredible feat for any film, more so for something like Hanuman with no face value. No other film has grossed even Rs. 15 crore in its third weekend. Earlier on Friday, it recorded the highest third Friday of all time in the territory. The total collection in Telugu states are at Rs. 126 crore and it stands a chance to reach Rs. 150 crore final, though Rs. 145 crore is more realistic.

Advertisement

The territorial breakdown for the box office collection of Hanuman at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 58.75 crore (Rs. 29.75 crore share)

Ceeded: Rs. 14.25 crore (Rs. 10.25 crore share)

Andhra: Rs. 52.50 crore (Rs. 29.50 crore share)

AP/TS: Rs. 125.50 crore (Rs. 69.50 crore share)

Karnataka: Rs. 20.25 crore (Rs. 8.50 crore share)

North India: Rs. 52 crore (Rs. 20 crore share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala: Rs. 4.75 crore (Rs. 2 crore share)

India: Rs. 202.50 crore (Rs. 100 crore share)

ALSO READ: Fighter box office collections: Hrithik Roshan film takes off with USD 6.35M weekend Overseas