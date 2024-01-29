Fighter closed its four-day extended weekend in the overseas market with USD 6.35 million (Rs. 53 crore). With Rs. 140 crore coming from the domestic market of India, the worldwide weekend amounted to Rs. 193 crore. The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone led film was the #1 film globally during the past weekend.

The conventional weekend frame, i.e. Thursday to Sunday in the Gulf and Friday to Sunday elsewhere, amounted to USD 5.30 million. This marks the third-highest overseas opening for Hrithik Roshan behind Bang Bang and War, both of which grossed USD 5.70 million. However, a big chunk of their grosses came from the Gulf, which is missing for Fighter. In the same set of markets, that is excluding the Gulf and Pakistan, Fighter is well ahead of both, with a nearly 75 per cent margin.

The best-performing market for the film was the United States, where it grossed USD 2.80 million approx over the extended weekend (USD 2.40 million 3 days). This is comfortably the best opening for a Hrithik film, nearly double of his previous highest of USD 1.22 million. Australia was the next best with AUD 1.23 million weekend coming close to becoming the highest grosser for Hrithik in just four days. United Kingdom amassed GBP 600K, which is an excellent debut, particularly when War did poorly with a mere GBP 725K lifetime in 2019.

On Thursday, it seemed like the film would collect around USD 5 million over the weekend but with a strong trend on Friday and Saturday, it managed to go comfortably over USD 6 million. It could have been a bit higher but Sunday drops are a bit steep in some of the market. The film should comfortably cross the USD 10 million mark in the coming days, with a likely final number of around USD 12 million. The film could be released in the UAE in a week or two, depending on the reception there, it can push for USD 14-15 million final.

The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collection of Fighter is as follows:

United States - USD 2,775,000

Canada - USD 925,000

Australia - USD 800,000

New Zealand - USD 195,000

Rest of Asia - USD 450,000

United Kingdom - USD 750,000

Europe - USD 350,000

Rest of World - USD 100,000

Total - USD 6,350,000 / Rs. 53 crore

Note: The above box office numbers are after the conversion of Canada's gross from CAD to USD. Read more on the same here. Without conversion, the North American extended weekend is USD 4 million, accordingly overall overseas weekend would be USD 6.70 million (Rs. 56 crore).



