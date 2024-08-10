Pixar Unveils Official TRAILER For First Original Animated Series Win Or Lose At D23 Expo; WATCH

With the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23, Pixar's first-ever series, Win or Lose, finally has a premiere date. Announced two years ago and starring Will Forte, the series will debut on Disney+ on December 6th, sparking heightened interest.

Win or Lose offers a fresh storytelling approach, directed and written by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, and produced by David Lally. The series explores diverse perspectives from anxious kids, over-involved parents, and a love-struck umpire, all leading up to a championship softball game. Will Forte voices Coach Dan, adding his signature style to the role.

The teaser showcases Pixar's classic animation style, featuring Coach Dan praising a player amidst the team's chaotic and humorous antics, reminiscent of films like The Bad News Bears. However, the series quickly diverges from a conventional sports narrative with gravity-defying scenes, animated doodles coming to life, and characters slipping into digital realms. The eclectic animation style promises ample creative freedom across the eight episodes.

At this year's D23 Expo, Pixar not only announced Win or Lose but also revealed a new series set between Inside Out and its sequel. This upcoming series will delve into the beings behind Riley's dreams, expanding the whimsical world introduced in the original film.

Pixar also unveiled other exciting projects, including Hoppers, Incredibles 3, and Toy Story 5. These announcements continue Pixar's tradition of creative storytelling and stunning animation.

As Win or Lose approaches its December release, fans can look forward to fresh and innovative content from Pixar.

