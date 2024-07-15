Hindustani 2 Box Office Collections Day 4: Kamal Haasan and Shankar film crashes; Collects meagre 50 lakh

Hindustani 2, directed by S Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan, Siddharth and Rakul Preet had a disastrous first weekend, where it netted just over Rs 3 crore in 3 days. The movie nosedived on its fourth day, dropping 60 percent from its opening day, as it collected Rs 50 lakh. The 4 day cume of Hindustani 2 stands at Rs 3.90 crore and from here, it should be able to add just a couple of more crores, ideally.

Hindustani 2 Is A No Show At The Box Office; Crashes On First Monday

The film had better advances than the competing release Sarfira in mass circuits but the appreciation was just not there for the movie, as a result of which it dropped on Saturday and registered a Sunday lower than the opening day. Hindustani 2 is a misstep that will haunt the makers for the rest of their lives. To put things into perspective, Hindustani 2 will not even cross the unadjusted nett collections of Hindustani that released in 1996.

Indian 2 (All Versions) Looks To Settle Collecting In The Vicinity Of Rs 150 Crores Worldwide

The worldwide collections of the movie in all its versions, combined, stand at around Rs 115 crores after 4 days. With the sort of crash it has observed, even a Rs 150 crore final is looking difficult. The rights of the movie were valued at about Rs 180 crore and the loss is expected to be over a 100 crore. Part 3 has already been shot and will release in 2025 but the makers have a herculean task to promote it well after the current fiasco.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Hindustani 2 Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.25 crore 2 Rs 1 crore 3 Rs 1.15 crore 4 Rs 50 lakh Total Rs 3.90 crore nett in 4 days in India

About Hindustani 2

The story of Hindustani 2 starts in modern-day India where the people and society have once again dwindled down to their corrupt practices, creating a distress-filled land for the common people. Focusing on a group of youngsters who run a YouTube channel called Barking Dogs, the film showcases how the youth want to make India a better place.

However, despite having been effective with their voices and generating immense following on social media platforms, corruption only continues to rise. Now, going on the whims of their intuition, the group decides to start a trend on social networks, with “#ComeBackIndian.”

The rest of the film focuses on how Indian returns to his vigilante activities but this time issuing a two-track mission called Zero Tolerance.

Hindustani 2 In Theatres

