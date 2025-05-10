HIT 3 India Box Office Day 10: Nani’s crime thriller sees weekend boost, collects Rs 3.75 crore on Saturday

With HIT 3, Telugu star Nani has once again proved that the subjects he chooses as both actor and producer carry the right ingredients for box office success. Going by the box office numbers, as the film minted Rs 3.75 crore on Saturday, the total tally is going past Rs 75 crores effortlessly. Guess what, that will make the film a contestant for the Rs 100 crore club now.

Advertisement

Sailesh Kolanu's directorial HIT 3: The Third Case, opened with a strong India gross of Rs 21 crore, and although collections dropped during the weekdays, the weekend brought renewed momentum. On Day 10 (Saturday), the film collected approximately Rs 3.75 crore, a significant jump from Day 9’s Rs 2.50 crore. This takes HIT 3’s total India gross to an estimated Rs 76.75 crore in just 10 days.

At this pace, it strongly appears that HIT 3: The Third Case, could cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its lifetime run. Especially with no major releases lined up for the rest of the month, the Nani and Srinidhi Shetty starrer might create some more milestones.

Day-wise India gross box office collection of HIT 3:

Day-wise India gross box office collection of HIT 3:

Day Gross India Collection 1 Rs 21 crore 2 Rs 12.50 crore 3 Rs 12 crore 4 Rs 11.50 crore 5 Rs 4.25 crore 6 Rs 3.75 crore 7 Rs 3 crore 8 Rs 2.50 crore 9 Rs 2.50 crore 10 Rs 3.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 76.75 crore (est.)

Most major Telugu films have exited the summer race, from Prabhas’ Raja Saab to Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and now Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom has also been postponed. Meanwhile, two recent Friday releases, Sree Vishnu's #Single, backed by Geetha Arts, and horror comedy Subham, produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, had average opening day numbers. So far, neither of them has disrupted the box office dominance of HIT 3.

Advertisement

With no strong competition in sight, it looks like this entire month may belong to Natural Star Nani’s HIT 3.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Thudarum Overseas Box Office: Mohanlal starrer crosses USD 10 million, emerges as one of the biggest Malayalam films globally