Hollywood films rule Indian Box Office; Oppenheimer, Barbie & Mission Impossible 7 collect 78 crore in weekend

The multiplexes all across the nation had a wide smile on their face as three Hollywood films – Oppenheimer, Barbie and Mission Impossible 7 – got the cash registers ringing at the box office in India. The three films aggregated to a weekend total of Rs 78 crore (Rs 92 crore gross) in India, leading to one of the biggest non-holiday weekends in the post-pandemic world. It was Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer that was leading the box office race as the film scored Rs 48 crore net in three days.

Being a documentary on an American Physicist, these are extraordinary numbers in the Indian market and have come purely due to the cult following for Christopher Nolan. The film opened at Rs 14 crore on Friday followed by Rs 17 crore each on Saturday and Sunday. In the coming two days, Oppenheimer will become Nolan’s highest-grossing film in India topping The Dark Knight Rises (Rs 56 crore).

Oppenheimer Day Wise Box Office

Friday: 14.00 crore

Saturday: 17.00 crore

Sunday: 17.25 crore

Total: Rs 48.25 crore

The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie was the second biggest crowd-puller at the Indian box office as the film scored an opening weekend of Rs 18.25 crore. It saw an upward trend through its opening weekend, as after collecting Rs 4.50 crore on Friday, the film jumped to Rs 6.50 crore on Saturday and 7.25 crore on Sunday. The movie is headed to emerge a clean hit in India and is also the biggest surprise from Hollywood in 2023 so far. It should be targeting a lifetime business in the vicinity of Rs 40 crore.

Barbie Day Wise Box Office

Friday: 4.50 crore

Saturday: 6.50 crore

Sunday: 7.25 crore

Total: 18.25 crore

The Tom Cruise-led Mission Impossible 7 was also rock steady in its second weekend as the business grew by the day to pack a punch by collecting Rs 12.25 crore through its three-day run. With this, the total collections of MI 7 stand at Rs 92.50 crore, and the film is headed to become Tom Cruise’s first Rs 100 crore film in India.

MI 7 Day Wise Box Office

Week One: 80.25 crore

2nd Friday: 2.50 crore

2nd Saturday: 4.75 crore

2nd Sunday: 5.00 crore

Total: 92.50 crore

In a rare scenario, Hollywood has delivered 3 back to back hits in the Indian market, showcasing the evolution of audience tastes over the years in the country. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

