How's The Box Office Buzz: Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez's Fateh

Sonu Sood's Fateh, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and others, is all set to release in theatres tomorrow. The movie marks Sonu Sood's theatrical comeback in Bollywood after Samrat Prithviraj, which didn't do well at the box office. High expectations are pinned on Fateh because it has the potential to redefine the slick action genre for Indian movies. We are seeing an increased interest in gory-actioners and Fateh may just be another movie that gets the love of the theatre-going audiences.

Fateh has been promoted and marketed very aggressively. The makers have left no stone to promote their movie. Zee Studios released a teaser, along with two action-packed trailers. Songs have also been released at regular intervals on Zee Music Company and they have got a decent response. The Fateh soundtrack boasts of songs like Heer, Ruaa Ruaa, HitMan, Nindiya and more, and they go well with the mood of the movie.

Apart from digital promotions, there are offline promotions going on too. Sonu Sood is giving many interviews. A huge poster of the movie was also paraded in a playground by around 500 students. All in all, no half measures have been taken by the makers of the movie and they have directly gone for the kill.

Fateh is the only Hindi movie releasing this Friday and it should get decent audiences. There is Game Changer too but its promotional units suggest that it is more focused at the Telugu and Tamil audiences than pan-India audiences. If Fateh strikes a chord, it can have a good little run for atleast another couple of weeks.

The film is mounted well and the budget is visible in every frame. The recoveries will be coming from Zee network's sister concerns like Zee Music Company for the music, Zee5 for digital and Zee TV for television premiere. Regardless, the movie needs to do well theatrically so that Sonu Sood can be seen as a serious box office contender for hardcore action flicks. The Rs 99 offer for the opening day should ensure good footfalls on the first day. But the weekend trajectory and how it holds further is what will determine the film's eventual success.

