India Assembles for Spider-Man: No Way Home; 2nd Biggest Market Worldwide

Spider-man: No Way Home is doing extraordinary business across the world. The film grossed $600M globally during its opening weekend, with $260M coming from USA/CAN and $340M internationally. Though there is no sync between the markets films open worldwide, in general terms this was the 3rd biggest opening weekend globally for a film behind Avengers: Endgame $1.2B and Avengers: Infinity War $622M.

Just like everywhere, the web-slinger weaved a strong box office web in India as well, grossing ₹138.5 crores ($18.2M) as per Sony during its weekend. India was the seventh biggest market for the film overseas, though, in terms of the number of viewers, it was number two, only behind Mexico. Around 60 lacs tickets were sold in India during the 4-days weekend, while Mexico had 93 lacs viewers in 5-days, 68 lacs if the Thursday-Sunday frame is considered.

Countries in terms of most viewers for Spider-man: No Way Home are listed below. Most of these had 5 days play, while India & Australia had 4 days. For comparison purposes, the list is for Thursday-Sunday, with 5 days numbers listed in brackets.

Mexico - 68 lacs (93 lacs)

India - 60 lacs

Brazil - 44 lacs (52 lacs)

Russia/CIS - 32 lacs (40 lacs)

UK & Ireland - 25 lacs (33 lacs)

Indonesia - 22 lacs (28 lacs)

South Korea - 21 lacs (27 lacs)

France - 16 lacs (21 lacs)

Australia - 16 lacs

Italy - 10 lacs (15 lacs)

India isn’t considered a big Hollywood market in general, but at times make it to top markets, especially for Marvel movies. In terms of viewers, however, India often makes it among the top markets, usually just behind China and Mexico. For Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, India was 3rd biggest while for films like The Jungle Book and The Lion King, we were 2nd biggest.

