Jawan 1st Monday India Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer crosses 300 crores in all languages in just 5 days

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others had a gigantic weekend in India where it collected around Rs 282.50 crores nett in 4 days, in all languages. The film broke the opening day and opening weekend record for a Hindi origin film among many other records. Shah Rukh Khan re-established his dominance at the box office with two surefire commercial blockbusters, first being Pathaan and the next being Jawan. Jawan held terrifically on first Monday, despite the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match which took away some potential. It did around Rs 26.50 - 28.50 crores nett in Hindi and another Rs 3 - 3.50 crores nett in other languages for an approximate total of around Rs 30.50 crores.

Jawan Holds Terrifically On First Monday; Enters The Rs 300 Crore Nett India Club In Style

Jawan has successfully crossed Rs 300 crores nett at the India box office and the 5 day total stands at around Rs 313 crores nett. The SRK-Atlee film is expected to enter the Rs 400 crore club for its Hindi version, over the second weekend. It is on course to become the fastest film to enter the coveted club for the Hindi language. With no significant competition for the film in the next few weeks, one can expect Jawan to topple the lifetime box office records for a Hindi origin film. Pathaan is currently the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi language and Gadar 2 is chasing Pathaan. Jawan, if it holds strongly for the next couple of weeks, will be very likely to be the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi language. All in all, the phenomenal box office streak for the Hindi Film Industry is becoming bigger and better.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Jawan (In All Languages) Are As Follows

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 73.50 crores 2 Rs 53.50 crores 3 Rs 76 crores 4 Rs 79.50 crores 5 Rs 30.50 crores Total Rs 313 crores nett in 5 days in India

Watch the Jawan Trailer:

About Jawan

A man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Advertisement

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Jawan emerges Blockbuster number 13 for Shah Rukh Khan; SRK marks a historic return to theatres