Jawan 1st Tuesday India Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer holds strong; Netts Rs 26.5 crores in all languages

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others opened to a bumper reception over the extended weekend. The film shattered almost all initial records for a Hindi origin film. After a terrific Monday despite the critical India vs Pakistan cricket match, the film saw a very strong hold on Tuesday as it collected around Rs 24 - 25 crores nett in Hindi and another around Rs 2 crores in other languages for a total of around Rs 26.50 crores. The Hindi version of the film has crossed Rs 300 crores nett and the film has crossed Rs 340 crores nett along with the dubbed versions.

Jawan Holds Incredibly On Working Tuesday Despite The India Vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match; Collects Around Rs 26.50 Crores In All Languages

Jawan has crossed the Rs 600 crore gross worldwide mark in 6 days flat and it is well on course to become the second Shah Rukh Khan film this year after Pathaan to break into the Rs 1000 crores worldwide club. SRK is unarguably the most popular Indian actor internationally and the contribution from overseas is over Rs 200 crores, a number that most Indian films still struggle to do, even on a worldwide basis. The advance bookings of Jawan on Wednesday in India are on par with Tuesday and if all goes well, we may see almost identical Wednesday numbers. With no competition from any significant release in the next couple of weeks, Jawan, despite being impacted by the Asia Cup, can set its sight on all time lifetime records.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Jawan (In All Languages) Are As Follows

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 73.50 crores 2 Rs 53.50 crores 3 Rs 76 crores 4 Rs 79.50 crores 5 Rs 31.75 crores 6 Rs 26.50 crores Total Rs 340.75 crores nett in 6 days in India

Watch the Jawan Trailer:

About Jawan

A man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

