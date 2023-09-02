Jawan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan's mass-actioner sells 1.95 lakh tickets in top national chains for day 1

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others is recording advance ticket bookings at a blistering pace. The film will have sold 1.95 lakh tickets by the time this article goes live (11pm IST) and that is a staggering number given that the film is around 5 days away from release. The two day advance total of Jawan is set to be higher than Pathaan and if it continues to record strong advance sales for the days leading upto the film's release, it will emerge as the film with the most number of tickets sold for the first day in the top national chains.

Jawan Has Sold 1.95 Lakh Tickets In Top National Chains For The Opening Day In India. It Is Recording Bumper Sales In Theatres Outside National Chains As Well

Jawan has sold around 1.95 lakh tickets in top national chains with PVRInox leading and Cinepolis following suit. PVR Inox has sold around 1.59 lakh tickets and Cinepolis has sold around 35 thousand tickets. The film is doing exceedingly well even in other national chains, non-national chains and single screens, with many theatres trying to accomodate extra shows. A number of screens that have been shut since pandemic are reopening with Jawan. Jawan is a film that appeals to all quadrants and that has given exhibitors a lot of confidence. The release size looks to be a record for a Hindi origin film and this is not just for India but overseas too. Earlier today, Jawan crossed 1 million dollars in advance sales internationally and 2 million dollars for the extended 4 day weekend. The strong booking trajectory internationally indicates that many records are set to be shattered in the days to come.

About Jawan

A man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you from the 7th of September, 2023.

