Jawan Day 2 Box Office Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan starrer scores biggest Friday in Hindi; Netts Rs 46 crores

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others collected a massive Rs 65 crores nett in India on its first day, thus creating an all time record for an Indian film, for the Hindi version. Another Rs 9 crores nett from the dubbed versions took the day 1 India total to Rs 74 crores. On its second day, a working Friday, the film held supremely as it collected around Rs 45 - 47 crores nett for the Hindi version. The number is higher than what KGF 2 did on its second day, on a Good Friday holiday. The dubbed versions held strongly too, to nett around Rs 5.50 crores. The 2 day Hindi total stands at Rs 111 crores and the 2 day total in India for all languages stands at around Rs 125.50 crores.

Jawan will go close to day 1 levels on Saturday and maybe surpass it on Sunday. The India total of Jawan after 4 days can be around Rs 235 crores for the Hindi version and around Rs 260 crores nett if the dubbed versions are also added. These are unprecedented numbers which have never been achieved by any Hindi film in the past, ever. Shah Rukh Khan marked his return with Pathaan and has only built on it with Jawan. He is back and with a vengeance and looks unstoppable. Things aren't any different internationally as the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is well poised to do around 10 million dollars by the end of the second day, to take the 2 day global total to over Rs 230 crores gross.

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 65 crores 2 Rs 46 crores Total Rs 111 crores nett in 2 days for Hindi version in India

About Jawan

A man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

