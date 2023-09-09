Jawan Day 3 Box Office Hindi: Shah Rukh Khan film creates history on 1st Saturday; Collects Rs 66 crores

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others has created history at the box office. With a collection of Rs 65-67 crores nett for the Hindi version in India on day 3, the SRK-Atlee film has collected Rs 177 crores in 3 days. With the very important Sunday still to come, Jawan is targetting a 4 day weekend of Rs 245 crores or even more if the India vs Pakistan match doesn't hit the business in a big way. These are never seen before numbers for a Hindi origin film, initially, and based on the acceptance of the film, it seems like the tradition of breaking more records will continue even over the weekdays.

Jawan Records Biggest 3 Day Opening Weekend For The Hindi Version Of A Film Ever. Sunday Collections Expected To Be Massive

Jawan was always expected to be a box office monster but numbers of this sort are something no one expected. The two day global all languages total of Jawan was Rs 240 crores and by the end of Sunday, it will be well over Rs 500 crores. The first weekend total of Rs 500 crores gross has only been achieved by 4 Indian films in the past - that is Baahubali 2, KGF 2, RRR and Pathaan (5 days), and Jawan (4 days) will be the fifth. Shah Rukh Khan will be the only Indian actor to flaunt 2 500 crore weekend openers. SRK has returned to his rightful throne and he will only look to strengthen his dominance with Dunki which releases by the end of the year.

The Day Wise Hindi Nett Collections Of Jawan In India Are As Under

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 64 crores 2 Rs 47 crores 3 Rs 66 crores Total Rs 177 crores nett in 3 days for Hindi version in India

Watch the Jawan Trailer:

About Jawan

A man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Box Office: Jawan emerges Blockbuster number 13 for Shah Rukh Khan; SRK marks a historic return to theatres