Kalki 2898 AD had a fantastic second weekend at the Indian box office, generating Rs. 107 crore approx. The total gross after the second weekend stands at Rs. 576 crore, making it the eighth highest-grossing film ever. The film will cross the Rs. 600 crore mark in the next couple of days and then move towards Rs. 700 crore plus final, which will place it in the top five grossers of all time.

Kalki became only the seventh film ever to gross more than Rs. 100 crore in the second weekend, the previous ones being; Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF 2, Gadar 2, Jawan and Animal. The second weekend was almost double that of the previous Prabhas' film, Salaar.

The film held strongly on the second Friday, with most of the country recording similar collections as Thursday. On Saturday, it saw a massive surge, with Karnataka doubling its Friday while North India went up by nearly 80 per cent. Even Telugu states, which have relatively lower growths on Saturdays, saw a 65 per cent surge. Finally, Sunday saw a big growth coming from Telugu states and parts of North India while the rest of the South remained on Saturday levels.

The box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 468.50 Cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 21.50 Cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 38.50 Cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 47.00 Cr. Total Rs. 575.50 Cr.

After the second weekend, North India and Telugu states are now aligned as the two top collecting regions for the film. From today onward, North India will likely take the lead and continue to move ahead. Having said that, the film is now the third highest-grossing film ever in the Telugu states overtaking Salaar yesterday. It will settle at this position as it is unlikely to catch Baahubali 2 in the second spot. Elsewhere, the film crossed Rs. 50 crore mark in Karnataka, with a better second weekend than RRR. Tamil Nadu and Kerala also held well with nearly Rs. 60 crore between them.

Advertisement

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office is as follows:

Area Share (In Rs.) Gross (In Rs.) AP/TS 138.50 Cr. 231.00 Cr. Nizam 67.00 Cr. 115.50 Cr. Ceeded 18.50 Cr. 26.50 Cr. Andhra 53.00 Cr. 89.00 Cr. Karnataka 27.00 Cr. 55.00 Cr. Tamil Nadu 15.00 Cr. 34.50 Cr. Kerala 9.50 Cr. 24.00 Cr. North India 99.50 Cr. 231.00 Cr. INDIA 289.50 Cr. 575.50 Cr.

Note: These numbers are exclusive of 3D charges as in India these surcharges aren't reported. The "real" gross i.e. including these charges is roughly Rs. 613 crore.

ALSO READ: Jatt and Juliet 3 box office collections: Highest first week for Punjabi films with 65cr Worldwide