Kamal Haasan led Vikram has a Bumper opening at Tamil Nadu box office; Very Good to Excellent elsewhere

Lokesh Kangaraj directed crime ensemble Vikram , led by Kamal Haasan featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil has taken a bumper opening at the Tamil Nadu box office with occupancy around 70-75 per cent in the morning shows. The opening occupancies are fourth-best this year behind Beast , KGF Chapter 2 and Valimai, though in terms of volume of business it is way ahead of KGF 2. The opening is extraordinary all over, though it's the bigger cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Trichy that are outperformers with occupancies nearing 90 per cent.

The film is released on around 550 cinemas in the state and has created a good capacity of Rs. 25 crores plus. A Rs. 20 crores opening day is achievable with this start but will depend on how the movement is during the day. For now Rs. 18-19 crores opening day is very much likely, which will be well ahead of career-best numbers for Kamal Haasan.

Outside Tamil Nadu, the opening ranges from Excellent in Kerala and Karnataka to Very Good in Telugu states. The Hindi dubbed version of the film hasn’t opened well but the Tamil version has good sales in North India. The film at end of the day may flirt with Rs. 30 crores all India opening day.