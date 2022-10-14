Kantara box office collections; Biggest second week ever in Karnataka beating KGF 2, Set eyes on 100 crores

Kantara had an extraordinary second week at the Indian box office as the collections went 40 per cent up from the first week. The film collected Rs. 36.50 crores approx in its second week, taking its total box office collections to Rs. 62.75 crores. Almost all of them have come from Karnataka, with two weeks total of Rs. 60 crores, while another Rs. 2 crores coming from North India for a limited release of the Kannada version. The Hindi dubbed version of the film releases today.

In Karnataka, Kantara took the record for the biggest second week of all time beating KGF Chapter 2 (Rs. 33.50 crores), grossing Rs. 34.50 crores approx. The film stayed over Rs. 4 crores on all seven days of the week, with the drop from the second Friday to the second Thursday being just 5 per cent, which is phenomenal trending. The way the film is going, it should cross the Rs. 100 crores mark in the state, rather comfortably, becoming only the third film ever to do so after Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2.