Kantara box office collections; Beats Baahubali 2 to record the biggest fifth weekend of all time in India

The extraordinary run of Kantara at the box office continues as the film has now started to set all-time records. The film grossed Rs. 36 crores approx in its fifth weekend, increasing 14 percent from its previous week. The increase in collections came from the expansion of dubbed versions, all of them but Telugu, recording jumps from the previous week. The film smashed the previous best for the fifth weekend of Baahubali 2 (Rs. 23.20 crores) by a huge margin of 55 percent. In fact, it almost take out the full week record of Rs. 40.30 crores by Baahubali 2 during the weekend itself.

Generally, opening records are easier to break and they get broken all the time but the later weekend/week records are rare to set, though in the case of Baahubali 2, it has held all of them for a long long time and it is the later week records that are now starting to get renewed by Kantara. Kantara also had the biggest fourth Monday to Wednesday at the Indian box office, making it six single-day records in name of the film, the rest being held by Baahubali 2 as of now. The way the film is going and how far ahead of Baahubali 2 it is in daily collections, Kantara is going to put its name to many more all-time daily and weekly records in the next few weeks