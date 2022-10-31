Kantara box office collections; Beats Baahubali 2 to record the biggest fifth weekend of all time in India
Kantara smashed the previous best for the fifth weekend of Baahubali 2 by a huge margin of 55 percent. In fact, it almost took the full week record during the weekend itself.
The extraordinary run of Kantara at the box office continues as the film has now started to set all-time records. The film grossed Rs. 36 crores approx in its fifth weekend, increasing 14 percent from its previous week. The increase in collections came from the expansion of dubbed versions, all of them but Telugu, recording jumps from the previous week. The film smashed the previous best for the fifth weekend of Baahubali 2 (Rs. 23.20 crores) by a huge margin of 55 percent. In fact, it almost take out the full week record of Rs. 40.30 crores by Baahubali 2 during the weekend itself.
Generally, opening records are easier to break and they get broken all the time but the later weekend/week records are rare to set, though in the case of Baahubali 2, it has held all of them for a long long time and it is the later week records that are now starting to get renewed by Kantara. Kantara also had the biggest fourth Monday to Wednesday at the Indian box office, making it six single-day records in name of the film, the rest being held by Baahubali 2 as of now. The way the film is going and how far ahead of Baahubali 2 it is in daily collections, Kantara is going to put its name to many more all-time daily and weekly records in the next few weeks
The box office collections of Kantara at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 26.75 crores
Week Two - Rs. 37.25 crores
Week Three - Rs. 75 crores
Week Four - Rs. 70.75 crores
5th Friday - Rs. 8.25 crores
5th Saturday - Rs. 13 crores
5th Sunday - Rs. 14.50 crores
Total - Rs. 245.50 crores
The film continues to perform strongly across the board, though it's the Hindi version in North India that has taken the lead now, to become the biggest contributor in collections. The film grossed Rs. 13.50 crores approx in North India, jumping 60 percent from the previous week, taking the total over Rs. 50 crores. Elsewhere, weekend collections doubled in Kerala while Tamil Nadu quadrupled as compared to the previous weekend. Karnataka remains super strong with a huge Rs. 11 crores fifth weekend, dropping just 20 percent. The total in the state has reached Rs. 140 crores and is fast moving to take on KGF 2 to become the biggest grosser in the state.
The territorial breakdown of the box office collections of Kantara is as follows:
Karnataka - Rs. 140 crores
AP / TS - Rs. 40.50 crores
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 5.75 crores
Kerala - Rs. 8.25 crores
North India - Rs. 51 crores
Total - Rs. 245.50 crores
Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan set a new Benchmark at Tamil Nadu box office, Becomes first to cross 200 crores in state