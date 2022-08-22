Karthikeya 2 box office collections; Second weekend bigger than First, Surpass Rs. 50 crores in India

Karthikeya 2 had an excellent second weekend at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 22 crores approx, which is 10 per cent higher than its first three days business last week . The total box office collections of Karthikeya 2 surpassed Rs. 50 crores in India, with Rs. 55 crores approx by end of the weekend. The way the film has trended so far and single-day collections almost reaching double digits, Rs. 100 crores is quite doable unless the film faces some sudden drops.

The box office collections of Karthikeya 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week 1 - Rs. 33.50 crores (6 days)

Friday - Rs. 6 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 7 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 9 crores

Total - Rs. 55.50 crores

The Hindi dubbed version of the film saw collections almost doubling in the second weekend from its first three days haul but even the Telugu version had excellent holds with less than a 25 per cent drop. The film was expected to do well on Friday because of the holiday for Janamasthmi. Still, it managed to grow on Saturday and then another significant growth on Sunday as well, recording its biggest single day of the run so far with Rs. 9 crores.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Karthikeya 2 in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 16.80 crores (Rs. 8.70 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 4.70 crores (Rs. 3.20 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 17.60 crores (Rs. 10.10 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 39.10 crores (Rs. 22 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 2.90 (Rs. 1.15 crores share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 1 crore (Rs. 35 lakhs share)

Rest of India - Rs. 12.50 crores (Rs. 5 crores share)