Liger (Hindi) Opening Day Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda’s film takes a good start; Collects Rs 4.10 crore

The Hindi dubbed version of Telugu film; Liger has taken a good start at the box office in the Hindi belts. According to early estimates, Vijay Deverakonda’s debut film for the Hindi market has collected in the range of Rs 4.00 to 4.35 crore. The action entertainer had some paid previews on Thursday, wherein it clocked Rs 1.25 crore. With this, the total collections of Liger stand at Rs 5.25 crore plus. The youth and mass is driving the business of films in the pandemic times and with the trailer, Liger catered to this segment of audience.



The Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer has recorded very good footfalls in the mass belts, with multiple single screens recording a houseful board. Places like UP, Bihar, Lucknow and other belts in the mass centres put up collections equal to Ek Villain Returns, however, the multiplexes stayed on the lower side. While the film was hyped by a section, setting unrealistic opening day expectations among the audience, the first day biz can be considered to be good in isolation, keeping away from the unrealistic noise.



The talk in terms of critic reviews is on the negative side and it remains to be seen if the film can push itself on Saturday and Sunday to clock a Rs 15.50 crore plus weekend. We don’t rule out a possibility of a flat weekend too, given that the initial talk is on the negative side. The trend over the weekend will give us an idea of where the film is headed. As far as the South Indian collections are concerned, Liger has crashed in Telugu states as well as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.



According to estimates, the South India gross for Liger will fall in the range of Rs 3.50 to 4.50 crore. For those unaware, the film clocked approximately Rs 19 crore on the opening day, but the negative talk has resulted in what can be termed a crash at the box office. It’s approximately 80 percent drop, and the film is sure to entail humongous losses for the distributors in Telugu states, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. To note, these are estimates and a detailed article on how the film has performed down south shall follow in the morning.

