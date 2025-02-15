Loveyapa Day 9 India Box Office Trends: Advait Chandan's film is set to get gobsmacked by Chhaava on 2nd Saturday, despite positive reception

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s theatrical debut film, Loveyapa, is set for a tough second Saturday at the box office, with most cinema screens now occupied by Chhaava. The romantic drama has not fared well commercially and is set to close its run at an under Rs 10 crore net finish in India.

Despite receiving reasonably good reviews, Loveyapa failed to draw audiences to theaters. A significant section of viewers chose to wait for its digital release rather than watching it on the big screen. Additionally, the remake/adaptation factor did not work in its favor, limiting its potential.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is the official Hindi remake of Pradeep Ranganathan’s Tamil blockbuster Love Today. Besides the two aforementioned stars, the flick features Kiku Sharda, Ashutosh Rana, and Grusha Kapoor in supporting roles.

The story follows a young couple who, as part of a test set by their families, swap their phones before taking the next step in their relationship. What starts as an innocent challenge quickly spirals into chaos as hidden secrets and unfiltered conversations are unearthed, leading to tensions between them. The film blends romance, humor, and drama, staying faithful to the essence of its Tamil original.

With Chhaava now playing in theaters, Loveyapa is set to swiftly lose steam. The historical drama, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the warrior son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is set to dominate the box office nationwide amid releases like Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World and more. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in significant roles, the film is poised to strike a chord with Indian audiences due to its patriotic themes and grand visual canvas. As a result, exhibitors have shifted focus to Chhaava, significantly reducing the screen count for Loveyapa.

As mentioned earlier, while Loveyapa was not critically dismissed, it lacked the buzz required for an enduring theatrical run. The audience largely chose to save money while waiting for its OTT debut, with most who have already watched Love Today remaining uninterested in the adaptation.

The film’s performance on streaming platforms will now determine its long-term success, but for now, it looks done for Loveyapa amid Chhaava’s aggressive command.