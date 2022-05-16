Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata First Weekend box office collections; Opens to 120 crores Worldwide

Superstar Mahesh Babu led Sarkaru Vaari Paata did well during its first weekend at the Indian box office collecting Rs. 97 crores in its four-day extended weekend. Given it's nearly Rs. 40 crores opening day, four days could have been easily over Rs. 100 crores but considering the film was carrying mixed reports they are quite okay. The film has grossed another $3 million approx internationally, including $2 million in USA, for a worldwide opening of Rs. 120 crores.

The box office collections of Sarkaru Vaari Paata at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 39.50 crores

Friday - Rs. 17.75 crores

Saturday - Rs. 19.75 crores

Sunday - Rs. 20 crores

Total - Rs. 97 crores

Barring the second day drop in Nizam , the weekend trajectory was pretty much normal. On Saturday , the film made gains in Nizam and Andhra Pradesh was flat while on Sunday, Nizam had a minor 5 per cent drop while Andhra Pradesh saw collections jumping by around 5 per cent. This is pretty much standard operating, as Hyderabad city often sees collections slowing down on Sunday night. The key from here will be how business holds on the weekdays as most films recently have struggled to perform on weekdays after the weekend, especially in Nizam and that includes RRR which had ordinary occupancies on weekdays in a centre like Hyderabad.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 33.50 crores (Rs. 18.40 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 10.50 crores (Rs. 8.35 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 41.50 crores (Rs. 28.50 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 85.50 crores (Rs. 55.25 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 8 crores (Rs. 4 crores share)

North India - Rs. 1.75 crore (Rs. 70 lakhs share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala - Rs. 1.75 crores (Rs. 65 lakh share)