Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata First Weekend box office collections; Opens to 120 crores Worldwide

Barring the second day drop in Nizam , the weekend trajectory was pretty much normal. On Saturday , the film made gains in Nizam and Andhra Pradesh was flat while on Sunday, Nizam had a minor 5 per cent drop while Andhra Pradesh saw collections jumping by around 5 per cent. This is pretty much standard operating, as Hyderabad city often sees collections slowing down on Sunday night. The key from here will be how business holds on the weekdays as most films recently have struggled to perform on weekdays after the weekend, especially in Nizam and that includes RRR which had ordinary occupancies on weekdays in a centre like Hyderabad.