Marco Day 22 Hindi Box Office: Unni Mukundan's bone-chilling action thriller nets Rs 35 lakh on 4th Friday

Directed by Haneef Adeni, Marco hit the big screens on December 20, 2024. Starring Unni Mukundan, the gory action thriller boasts of high-octane entertainment with strong performances and impressive action sequences. The film also stars Yukti Thareja, Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu Thilakan, and others. Not just in its home state, the Malayalam movie has been maintaining strong hold at the Hindi box office as well.

Marco (Hindi) Fetches Rs 35 Lakh On Day 22; Continues To Roar In Cinemas

Despite being a Mollywood film, Marco has been continuing to attract the Hindi-speaking audience. The Hindi dubbed version added Rs 35 lakh to its tally on fourth Friday, bringing its cume collection to Rs 10.10 crore. In the first week, Unni Mukundan's gory actioner opened with Rs 25 lakh. It was followed by Rs 3.95 crore in the second week and Rs 5.55 crore in the third week respectively.

Marco's Net Collections In Hindi Markets Are As Follows:

Week Net Collections (Hindi) First Week Rs 25 lakh Second Week Rs 3.95 crore Third Week Rs 5.55 crore Fourth Friday Rs 35 lakh Total Rs 10.10 crore

More About Marco

Marco is the addition to the movies that surround their plotlines with gore violence. Indian audience have watched films of similar treatment in the past which includes Animal and Kill. It is also compared to Hollywood actioner, John Wick. Unni Mukundan-starrer is an absolute bloodbath that might be hard to digest for certain section of the audience.

Haneef Adeni's helmer is regarded as the most violent film of Indian cinema. The revenge saga has become the nationwide sensation including Hindi markets.

Marco In Theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

