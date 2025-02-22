Mickey 17 US Advance Bookings: Robert Pattinson’s Sci-Fi Adventure Opens for Pre-Sales
Mickey 17's U.S. advance bookings are now live as Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi thriller gears up for its March 7 release, with Robert Pattinson leading a gripping tale of survival and identity.
The countdown has begun! With just 17 days left until its theatrical release, Warner Bros. has dropped a fresh promo spot for Mickey 17 to kick off pre-sales. The highly anticipated sci-fi film, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, has already made waves following its world premiere at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival on February 15, 2025. Starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role, Mickey 17 is set to debut in South Korea on February 28 before hitting North American theaters on March 7.
Based on Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel Mickey 7, the film blends science fiction and dark comedy, marking Bong’s return to the genre after his critically acclaimed Snowpiercer. The story follows a disposable employee, Mickey Barnes (Pattinson), who is part of a human expedition sent to colonize the ice planet Niflheim. Whenever an iteration of Mickey dies, a new clone is regenerated with most of his memories intact. However, when one Mickey refuses to disappear, it sparks a thrilling existential crisis that threatens the entire mission.
Joining Pattinson on the project is an ensemble cast featuring Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. The film promises Bong’s signature blend of social commentary, gripping storytelling, and genre-bending elements. With its intriguing premise and stellar cast, Mickey 17 is poised to be one of the most talked-about sci-fi offerings of the year.
Mickey 17’s journey to the big screen hasn’t been without hurdles. Originally slated for release on March 29, 2024, the film faced multiple delays due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike and extended post-production. It was briefly removed from the release calendar before being rescheduled multiple times—first to January 31, then to April 18, before finally settling on the March 7, 2025 release date.
The film received a warm reception at the BFF, generating positive buzz from critics and audiences alike. With pre-sales now live and anticipation running high, Mickey 17 is expected to make a strong impact at the box office, offering a thought-provoking and visually stunning experience.
As the release date approaches and anticipation builds, the film stands poised to captivate audiences and reinforce Bong Joon-ho’s reputation for delivering compelling, genre-defying cinema.
