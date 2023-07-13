Mission Impossible 7 Day 2 India Box Office: Tom Cruise film remains steady on Thursday; Netts Rs 8.75 crores

Tom Cruise led Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, directed by Christopher McQuarrie opened very well in India as it netted Rs 12.25 crores on a working Wednesday. The film held steadily on Thursday as it dropped by just 30 percent, to nett Rs 8.75 crores. For the next 3 days, the film will see a growing trajectory and the extended weekend projections are in the range of Rs 60 - 65 crores nett. These are pretty solid number although projections for the film based on advances were slightly higher.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1's Steady 2nd Day At The Box Office Gives It A Shot At A Strong Lifetime India Total

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is doing good business in India, especially in metros and big cities where it is second to no Hollywood film of 2023. The lag is coming from the mass belts which are not doing as well as what Fast X did earlier this year. Regardless, the steady collections suggest that breaking into the Rs 100 crore nett India club is very possible. Entering the Rs 100 crore nett India club of course means that it will also become the highest grossing Mission: Impossible film in the country. Whether it manages to surpass Fast X is still too tight to call and there will be more clarity on the same in the days to come.

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Is Expected To Take A Global Extended Weekend Opening Of Around 250 Million Dollars

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is projected to do a business in the range of 225 to 250 million dollars worldwide, through Sunday. These are solid numbers, although they stay lower than pre-release projections and estimations. The budget is pretty high and the film will need strong legs post the extended weekend, to get desired final results.

The day-wise nett India collections of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs. 12.25 crores

Day 2 - Rs 8.75 crores

Total = Rs 21 crores nett in 2 days

Watch the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Trailer

About Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Ethan Hunt and the IMF need to track down a lethal new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and with the fate of the world at stake, a deadly globe-trotting adventure begins. Confronted by a mysterious enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission; not even the lives of those he cares most about.

Where To Watch Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

You can watch Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning at a theatre near you.

