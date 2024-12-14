Moana 2 India Box Office Update: Disney animation heads towards a Rs 30 crore gross full run

Released on November 29, Moana 2 has completed three weeks. Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson's animated film has been maintaining strong hold at the global box office. With the arrival of Pushpa 2 in theaters, Moana sequel has slowed down a bit, however, it continues to have a decent business in India. Backed by Walt Disney Animated Studios, the movie is likely to end at Rs 30 crore gross in our nation.

Moana 2 Collects Rs 3 Crore Net In India In Third Weekend; Eyes Rs 30 Crore Gross In Full Run

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, Moana 2 opened to Rs 2 crore at subsidized rates of Rs 99, thanks to Cinema Lovers Day. It collected Rs 12.5 crore net in in the opening week in India. The animated film earned Rs 4.5 crore net in the second week.

As per early estimates, the third weekend collection is likely to be Rs 3 crore net, bringing its cume earnings to Rs 20 crore net. The cume gross collection of Moana 2 in India by the end of the 3rd weekend will stand at around Rs 24 crore. The film is now inching towards Rs 30 crore gross by the end of its theatrical run.

Week-Wise Collections Of Moana 2 In India So Far

Week India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 12.5 crore Week 2 Rs 4.5 crore Weekend 3 Rs 3 crore (Expected) Total Rs 20 crore

Moana 2 To Emerge As 6th Highest-Grosser Hollywood Animation Films In India

Moana 2 is among the highest-grossing Hollywood animated films in India. Dwayne Johnson-starrer is likely to clinch the sixth spot while surpassing Kung Fu Panda 2 (Rs 28.50 crore). It will be behind Kung Fu Panda 3 which grossed Rs 30.80 crore.

Moana 2 To Fetch Over USD 1 Billion By The End In Global Markets

Moana 2 is expected to cross USD 1 billion mark by the end of its run globally which is an insane business for an animated movie. In North American markets, it is eyeing a collection in the range of USD 450 million and USD 475 million.

Moana 2 In Theatres

You can watch Moana 2 at a theatre near you now.

