OMG 2 Advance Bookings: Akshay Kumar film sells 16000 tickets in top national chains 3 days prior to release

OMG 2 directed by Amit Rai and starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam is less than 3 days away from release in theatres. It is a sequel to the super-hit dramedy OMG - Oh My God! The excitement for the film is good enough and certainly more than recent Akshay Kumar starrers. Despite being given an 'A' certificate by the Indian censor board and releasing alongside a juggernaut like Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, the film has managed to sell 16000 tickets in top 3 national multiplexes as at 12 noon on the 8th of August, 2023, for the opening day.

OMG 2 has sold 16000 tickets in 3 multiplex chains PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. PVR leads with 8500 tickets and Inox and Cinepolis follow suit with 4500 tickets and 3000 tickets respectively. In comparison, Akshay Kumar's last Independence week release Raksha Bandhan had only sold 6500 tickets in the 3 national chains, 3 days prior to its release. There still are programming issues that are being sorted out since it is going to be a crowded week for exhibitors. There are a couple of big south Indian films (Jailer and Bhola Shankar) along with Gadar 2 and then there of course is the holdover release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that is also competing for good number of screens in week 3. If OMG 2 gets optimum showcasing outside national chains, it should target a double digit opening day. This would lay a good foundation for the rest of the weekend, provided the content finds acceptance.

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God! The film focuses on the sensitive subject of sex education. Akshay Kumar essays the role of lord Shiva's messenger while Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a believer of God. Yami Gautam reprises the role of an advocate that stands against Pankaj Tripathi's character.

Where And When To Watch OMG 2

OMG 2 can be watched at a theatre near you from the 11th of August, 2023. Advance bookings for the film is now open.

