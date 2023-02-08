Pathaan 3rd Wednesday Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer registers healthy footfalls even after 15 days

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham fronted Pathaan , directed by Siddharth Anand, has not slowed down after 2 weeks at the box office. The film is still registering very healthy footfalls in its third week, despite exhausting a lot of its potential at the start. The film collected Rs. 6.50 cr nett on its 15th day in Hindi , to take its total to Rs. 435 crore nett. The all languages total of the film has surpassed Rs. 450 crore nett and is currently at around Rs. 451 crores. The ticket rates are low and resultantly the collections seem low, but truth be told, the ticket sales are just marginally down from last Friday.

Pathaan Will Enjoy An Open Run At The Box Office Till The Release Of Shehzada And Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania



Pathaan will be getting yet another open week to rake in numbers without any definite competition. The immediate competitors for Pathaan are Shehzada among Hindi films and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in English, and both films release on the 17th of February. Pathaan is making headway towards the coveted Rs. 500 cr nett club, for its Hindi version, to become only the second Indian film to accomplish this feat. The trend for the film, post the release of other big releases, will be very critical and if the film is able to hold its ground, it can cross the nett numbers posted by Baahubali 2 in its full run.

Pathaan Will Become A Rare Indian Film To Breach Rs. 1000 Crores Without Support From Integral Non-Traditional International Markets



In terms of worldwide gross, the film after 15 days, sits at a very appealing box office number or around Rs. 880 crores worldwide. It will break into the Rs. 1000 crore club in due course, to become a rare Indian film to breach this number, without much support from the Middle Kingdom and other non-traditional movie markets.

The day-wise nett box office collections of Pathaan are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 55 cr

Day 2 - Rs. 68 cr

Day 3 - Rs. 38 cr

Day 4 - Rs. 51.50 cr

Day 5 - Rs. 58.50 cr

Day 6 - Rs. 25.50 cr

Day 7 - Rs. 21.50 cr

Day 8 - Rs. 17.50 cr

Day 9 - Rs. 15 cr

Day 10 - Rs. 13 cr

Day 11 - Rs 22.5 cr

Day 12 - Rs. 27 cr

Day 13 - Rs. 8.25 cr

Day 14 - Rs. 7.25 cr

Day 15 - Rs. 6.50 cr

Total = Rs. 435 cr nett Hindi (Rs. 451cr nett all versions)

You can watch Pathaan at a theatre near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such box office articles.