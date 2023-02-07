Pathaan Two Weeks Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer takes down KGF 2 to emerge 2nd highest Hindi grosser

Shah Rukh Khan , John Abraham and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is holding well for yet another day at the box office. The film crossed the Rs. 420 cr nett Hindi threshold yesterday, and it will cross the Rs. 430 cr mark early tomorrow . As per early estimates, Pathaan has collected around Rs. 7.25 cr nett on its fourteenth ticketing day , to take the total to Rs. 428.50 crore. With this, Pathaan has gone past KGF: Chapter 2 's Hindi version total in India and the only film to compete with is Baahubali 2.

Pathaan Will Record Good Collections Even After The Release Of Upcoming Big Releases



Pathaan is making the most use of the open run that it is getting. Even post the release of Shehzada, Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania and then Selfiee, Pathaan is expected to rake in strong and steady numbers at the box office, as has been the case with all accepted films post the Covid-19 pandemic.

What Is Pathaan's Next Theatrical Target

The Rs. 500 cr nett Hindi figure is well in sight and so are the nett collections of Baahubali 2's Hindi version in India. The only figure that looks unachievable is Baahubali 2's Hindi gross, which was almost around Rs. 700 crores, courtesy old tax rates. Pathaan, if it happens to match Baahubali 2's Hindi nett will still fall short of its gross collections by an over Rs. 75 crore margin. Regardless, the very fact that there is a film that is competing with the films that released pre-pandemic, shows that what it has achieved is nothing short of phenomenal.



The global total of Pathaan now stands at around Rs. 875 cr gross after 14 days and in due course, it will also get to Rs. 1000 cr worldwide gross, making it one of the rare films to hit this mark without the support of the Middle Kingdom.

The day-wise nett box office collections of Pathaan are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 55 cr

Day 2 - Rs. 68 cr

Day 3 - Rs. 38 cr

Day 4 - Rs. 51.50 cr

Day 5 - Rs. 58.50 cr

Day 6 - Rs. 25.50 cr

Day 7 - Rs. 21.50 cr

Day 8 - Rs. 17.50 cr

Day 9 - Rs. 15 cr

Day 10 - Rs. 13 cr

Day 11 - Rs 22.5 cr

Day 12 - Rs. 27 cr

Day 13 - Rs. 8.25 cr

Day 14 - Rs. 7.25 cr

Total = Rs. 428.50 cr nett Hindi (Rs. 444.25cr nett all versions)

