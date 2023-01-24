Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan records the BIGGEST advance ever for a Bollywood Film; Tops War

With just a day left for the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen with Pathaan , the anticipation is at an all time high. The Siddharth Anand directorial is selling tickets like hot cup cakes and is already scoring new records at the box office as far as advance booking is concerned. On Monday night, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham fronted film has topped the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff led War to score the biggest advance of all time for a Bollywood film. By Monday mid-night, Pathaan sold 4.19 lakh tickets in the three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – surpassing the previous record holder, War, which had sold 4.10 lakh tickets in the aforementioned multiplexes.

With a day more remaining for it’s release, Pathaan will be targeting to sell around 5.25 to 5.50 lakh tickets in the three national chains, setting a record that would stand tall for a long time. Interestingly, by tomorrow, YRF film will also top the overall advance booking of KGF 2 in the Hindi markets. For those unaware, KGF 2 (Hindi Dubbed) had sold 5.15 Lakh tickets in the national chains. With this, Pathaan would end up with the second highest booking of all time for an Indian film in the Hindi belts after Bahubali 2, which tops the list with 6.50 lakh tickets.

For the opening weekend, Pathaan has sold around 7.75 lakh tickets in the three national chains and this is yet another record for an outright Hindi film as far as advance bookings are concerned. By Tuesday night i.e., even before a single show of this Shah Rukh Khan film rolls, it would have sold over 10 lakh tickets for the opening weekend in the three chains alone. Pathaan is headed to score a record non holiday opening in the Hindi markets by scoring a better opening than films like Bahubali 2, Sanju and Tiger Zinda Hai, which at present hold the top 3 spots of non-holiday opening. In-fact, the film will be one of the biggest openers of all time in the Hindi market, standing a strong chance of scoring a Rs 45 crore plus day in Hindi.

Given the non-holiday release, a lot for Pathaan would depend on how the afternoon shows fare. If the noon occupancy continues to stay at bumper levels, the opening day biz could reach an unimaginable number as the morning and night shows will be jam packed. It’s the occupancy from 12 noon to 5 pm that will decide where does the final figure of Pathaan lands. The second day business (Republic Day) could be the highest ever for a feature film in Hindi belts, with potential to get closer to the 60 crore mark too. Pathaan will be targeting to hit Rs 100 crore in two days, and given the hype, and advance booking, this seems to be very much in it’s reach.

Top Advance Booking At National Chains (Tickets Sold)

Bahubali 2: 6.50 Lakh (Hindi Dubbed)

KGF 2: 5.15 Lakh (Hindi Dubbed)

Pathaan: 4.19 Lakh (1 Day To Go – Biggest for a Bollywood Film)

War: 4.10 Lakh

Thugs of Hindostan: 3.46 Lakh

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 3.40 Lakh

Bharat: 3.15 Lakh

Sultan: 3.10 Lakh

Dangal: 3.05 Lakh

Brahmastra: 3.02 Lakh

Sanju: 2.94 Lakh

Tiger Zinda Hai: 2.76 Lakh

Mission Mangal: 2.71 Lakh