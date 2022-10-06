Ponniyin Selvan Day 6 box office collection; Rock steady on Wednesday, Nears 200 crores in India

Ponniyin Selvan had another big day at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 27 crores on Wednesday, taking its running total to Rs. 192 crores approx. The collections remained similar to Tuesday as some places had a drop while others jumped depending on how the holiday played in that region. The film will be crossing Rs. 200 crores in India today, for a first-week number that looks like will be in the range of Rs. 205-210 crores.

Friday - Rs. 38.50 crores

Saturday - Rs. 35.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 38.75 crores

Monday - Rs. 25 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 27.50 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 27 crores

Total - Rs. 192.25 crores

PS-1 collected Rs. 18.25 crores approx in Tamil Nadu yesterday for the six-days total of Rs. 118.75 crores approx. There was a minor drop in bigger cities in the night shows as today is a working day while the rest of the state remained flat, some places even recorded a jump. The holiday period did end yesterday but the box office rampage continues for the film today as well. Going by the collections in the morning and matinee and the advance for the rest of the day, the film should comfortably cross the double-digit mark, possibly reaching Rs. 11-12 crores for first-week box office collections of Rs. 130 crores. The film has already raked in big advance for the second weekend, by end of the day Sunday it should be hovering around Rs. 170 crores in Tamil Nadu.

Outside Tamil Nadu, the Hindi version recorded a jump in North India, with a total of Rs. 15.50 crores (Rs. 13 crores Nett) in six days. The film is holding well at low levels and could have a decent run till Diwali. Karnataka is turning out to be the next best performer and should soon overtake AP/TS.

The territorial breakdown for Ponniyin Selvan at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 118.75 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 19 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 18.75 crores

Kerala - Rs. 17.25 crores

North India - Rs. 18.50 crores

Total - Rs. 192.25 crores

