Boxoffice: Priyadarshi's Court State vs a Nobody holds STRONG on Day 6 with Rs 3 crore Worldwide Collection

In the first quarter of 2025, Telugu box office continues to shine, delivering its third major blockbuster of the year. After Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Naga Chaitanya's Thandel. Priyadarshi’s legal drama Court State vs A Nobody, produced by another happening star Nani, has impressed audiences big time and is maintaining steady collections even on weekdays.

Box Office Run: A Promising Journey

The film Court State vs A Nobody had a strong opening with ₹8 crore on Day 1, followed by ₹7 crore on Day 2 and ₹8 crore on Day 3. Despite weekdays slowing down most films, Court State vs A Nobody remains rock steady, adding ₹3 crore on Day 6, pushing its worldwide gross to a whopping ₹34 crores.

Worldwide Box Office Collection (Approx.):

Day Worldwide Collections 1 Rs 8 crore 2 Rs 7 crore 3 Rs 8 crore 4 Rs 4 crore 5 Rs 4 crore 6 Rs 3 crore Total Rs 34 crore

50 Cr Milestone in Sight?

With the weekend ahead and no major releases until the Eid holiday, trade analysts predict a strong surge in collections on Saturday and Sunday. If the film continues this momentum, it could become Priyadarshi’s first ₹50 crore grosser. Also, the success of this film will reinstate the faith in content centric films at a time when commercial masala films from middle-weight stars are not working at the Box Office.

Cast & Performances: Acing Every Role

Priyadarshi Pulikonda as Surya Teja, playing a lawyer for the first time, has received immense praise for his performance. Harsh Roshan as Chandu and Sridevi as Jabilli add emotional depth to the teenage love story which also has one impressive song with a viral hook step that took Telugu social media by storm. Then it comes to Sivaji as Mangapathi, the antagonist, has been a standout performer, delivering an impactful villainous act.

Producer Nani’s Winning Streak Continues

The film’s success is also being credited to producer Nani, who is known for backing unique and content-driven cinema. His bold choices are paying off, back then with films like Aah and HIT, and now with Court State vs A Nobody proving to be yet another box office winner under his banner.

With solid word-of-mouth and a strong weekend ahead, all eyes are now on whether Court State vs A Nobody will storm past the ₹50 crore milestone!