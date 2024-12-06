Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collections Day 2: Allu Arjun's mass actioner sweeps lifetime collection of Pushpa: The Rise; earns Rs 51 crore on 2nd day

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is ripping off the box office- left, right, and center. The movie has recorded a phenomenal hold on its second day and scored another big total.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 adds Rs 51 crore to the tally; crosses Rs 100 mark in two days

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 has registered a coherent drop of 21% on its second day. The mass action drama directed by Sukumar collected around Rs 50 crore to Rs 52 crore net on Day 2, after taking an all-time biggest opening of Rs 65 crore on Day 1 in Hindi. The total cume of Pushpa 2 currently stands at Rs 116 crore net in India.

The movie zoomed past the Rs 100 crore mark in just two days at the Hindi box office, which is a phenomenal feat. Interestingly, the second part crossed the lifetime net box office collection of Pushpa Part 1 in just two days in Hindi. For the unversed, the 2021 released Pushpa: The Rise had collected Rs 108 crore net in its entire run.

Pushpa 2 sells solid advances for Day 3; expecting another big box office day

The Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna movie has gone into berserk mode at the ticket window. The mass action movie has recorded solid pre-sales for the third day after hitting back-to-back half-centuries at the Hindi box office. As per estimates, Pushpa 2 is likely to sell around 3.75 lakh tickets for Day 3 (Saturday) in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis.

The movie is all set to hit another half-century on its third day, taking the cume closer to Rs 160 crore net in Hindi. The film has all chances to enter into the Rs 200 crore club in its extended first weekend of four days. However, it will be interesting to see how Pushpa 2 performs on weekdays.

Day-wise box office collections of Pushpa 2 in Hindi are as follows:

Day Net Box Office Collections 1 Rs 65 crore 2 Rs 51 crore Total Rs 116 crore net in 2 days in Hindi

About Pushpa 2

The narrative of Pushpa 2: The Rule picks up from where Pushpa: The Rise ended, with Pushpa (Allu Arjun) establishing himself as a formidable figure in the illegal sandalwood business. Despite being involved in unlawful activities and misusing his power, Pushpa remains a man of principles. He respects his wife, Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna), more than anyone and will go to any lengths to protect his family and loved ones.

The film explores his efforts to expand his empire while dealing with the emerging threat from Inspector Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) and other rivals who challenge his dominance. The stakes are high as Pushpa’s power grows, but his journey is complicated by personal and professional conflicts that arise along the way.

Watch Pushpa 2: The Rule to know how the character of Pushpa evolves and how he proves his dominance over all his enemies.

