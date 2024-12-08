Pushpa 2 India Box Office Collections Day 4: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film continues its TRIUMPHANT run; grosses Rs 160 crore on Sunday

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is set for a long run at the box office. The movie starring Allu Arjun in the lead role of Pushpa Raj, along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, has stormed the box office with its epic performance.

Pushpa 2 grosses Rs 160 crore on Day 4; writes history in extended first weekend

After ripping off the box office, left, right, and center on its opening day, the movie saw an understandable drop on its second day. Soon, it bounced back with full force to record a massive third day and an even bigger fourth day.

As per estimates, the movie grossed over Rs 160 crore in India on its Day 4 (Sunday), just 20% less than its opening day collection. With another massive box office day, the movie emerged as the biggest weekend opener of all time in India. The total cume of Pushpa 2 reached closer to the Rs 600 crore mark in India, which is an incredible feat to say so.

Pushpa 2 wrote history at the box office in just four days of release by crossing the previous records of Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Jawan, and others.

Pushpa 2 is all set to enter the Rs 1000 crore club; emerges BIG BLOCKBUSTER

The Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna movie has surpassed the Rs 750 crore mark at the global box office in just four days of release. Of which, around Rs 585 crore came from the Indian markets alone. Pushpa 2 will breach the mighty Rs 1000 crore club worldwide very soon, most probably in less than 10 days of release. This is a historic box office performance ever for any Indian movie.

Though the movie received mixed word-of-mouth, it looks like it is not going to affect its performance at the ticket window. If it manages to score big in the coming weeks, Pushpa 2 will hit an unimaginable figure at the Indian box office. It will be interesting to see if the Sukumar-directed film can cross the Rs 1000 crore mark in India alone.

About Pushpa 2

The narrative of Pushpa 2: The Rule picks up from where Pushpa: The Rise ended, with Pushpa (Allu Arjun) establishing himself as a formidable figure in the illegal sandalwood business. Despite being involved in unlawful activities and misusing his power, Pushpa remains a man of principles. He respects his wife, Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna), more than anyone and will go to any lengths to protect his family and loved ones.

The film explores his efforts to expand his empire while dealing with the emerging threat from Inspector Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) and other rivals who challenge his dominance. The stakes are high as Pushpa’s power grows, but his journey is complicated by personal and professional conflicts that arise along the way.

Pushpa 2 In Theatres

Pushpa 2 plays in theatres now. Have you booked your tickets for the mass-actioner yet?

