Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 4 Box Office: Allu Arjun film storms past Rs 250 crore in extended weekend; Total stands at Rs 267 crore

Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is in no mood to slow down at the box office. The movie, directed by Sukumar, is going all out at the ticket window and recording phenomenal trends.

Pushpa 2 scores big on Sunday; nets around Rs 82 crore

After taking an earth-shattering start of Rs 65 crore on Day 1, the movie saw a slight dip on the 2nd day just to register another banger figure on the following two days. It raked over Rs 53 crore and Rs 67 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively.

Further, the mass action drama witnessed its biggest day at the box office on Sunday (Day 4). As per estimates, the movie minted in the vicinity of Rs 80 crore to Rs 83 crore net on its fourth day of release and made an all-time record by bagging the title of biggest Sunday of all time in Hindi. Actuals will be shared tomorrow.

The total cume of Pushpa 2: The Rule currently stands around Rs 265 crore net by the end of its extended opening weekend at the Hindi box office. It emerged as the fastest movie to hit the Rs 250 crore mark in Hindi.

Pushpa 2 performs best in Hindi; expected to shatter all existing records

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 is doing the best business in the Hindi markets. The Telugu dubbed movie has emerged as the biggest weekend opener of all time in Hindi. It is expected to keep luring the audience in the coming days and put up a new benchmark at the box office.

Looking at the historical trend of Pushpa 2, the Allu Arjun movie is sure shot to enter the Rs 500 crore club very soon. However, it will be interesting to see whether the film can surpass the lifetime business of Stree 2 (Rs 585 crore net) in Hindi to take the top spot among the most significant net grossers. As of now, it has all the chances to take the #1 spot and enter the Rs 600 crore club in Hindi.

Have a look at the day-wise Hindi net collections of Pushpa 2

Day Hindi Net Collections (India) 1 Rs 65 crore 2 Rs 53 crore 3 Rs 67 crore 4 Rs 82 crore (est.) Total Rs 267 crore net in 4 days in Hindi

About Pushpa 2

The narrative of Pushpa 2: The Rule picks up from where Pushpa: The Rise ended, with Pushpa (Allu Arjun) establishing himself as a formidable figure in the illegal sandalwood business. Despite being involved in unlawful activities and misusing his power, Pushpa remains a man of principles. He respects his wife, Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna), more than anyone and will go to any lengths to protect his family and loved ones.

The film explores his efforts to expand his empire while dealing with the emerging threat from Inspector Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) and other rivals who challenge his dominance. The stakes are high as Pushpa’s power grows, but his journey is complicated by personal and professional conflicts that arise along the way.

Pushpa 2 In Theatres

Pushpa 2 plays in theatres now. Have you booked your tickets for the mass-actioner yet?

