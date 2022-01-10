Pushpa Fourth weekend box office; Nears Rs. 300 crores in India.

Pushpa had another solid weekend at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 12.50 crores Approx taking its total to Rs. 293.80 crores Approx. The film is now just Rs. 6 crores shy of the Rs. 300 crores benchmark, which it will most likely cross on Wednesday. The film has grossed another $4.40 million (Rs. 33.70 crores) overseas for a worldwide total of Rs. 327.50 crores.

The film continued with rock steady collections in the Hindi version with less than a 50 per cent drop from last weekend but faced a big 80 per cent dive in South India. The Hindi version is now making more than 75 per cent of the All India collection, so the overall drop was softened to just over 60 per cent. There was the digital release for the original version on Friday so that may have some impact as well. The Hindi version is slated to release on 14th January, so it will be interesting to see how much that impact the film’s collection.

The box office collections of Pushpa: The Rise at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 174.80 crores

Week Two - Rs. 57.40 crores

Week Three - Rs. 49.10 crores

4th Friday - Rs. 3 crores

4th Saturday - Rs. 4 crores

4th Sunday - Rs. 5.50 crores

Total - Rs. 293.80 crores

The film has now mobilised an estimated 2 crores footfalls in Indian cinemas, with the final number expected to reach around 2.20 crores. The film is the biggest grosser of 2021, around 20 per cent more than runner-up Spider-man: No Way Home but the number of viewers are almost double of the Hollywood movie, while almost a crore more than Sooryavanshi.

