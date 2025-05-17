Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Ajay Devgn's film secures Rs 3.25 crore on third Saturday; fares well amid Mission Impossible 8's entry

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor, has been a strong performer at the box office. It marks the return of Devgn's lead character, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax Amay Patnaik, after seven years. The Raid sequel is now in its third weekend. Here's what Day 17 of Raid 2 looks like.

Released on May 1, 2025, Raid 2 earned Rs 3.25 crore on the 17th day at the box office. The slight growth was due to the Saturday holiday. The jump comes a day after the Raid sequel collected Rs 2.75 crore net business.

This is to note that the Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor-led movie had an extended opening week. The crime drama fetched Rs 92.75 crore in the first eight days of its release. In the second week, Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial recorded a net business of Rs 38.5 crore.

As of now, the cumulative collection of Raid 2 stands at Rs 137.25 crore at the box office.

Day/Week Net India Collection Week 1 Rs 92.75 crore Week 2 Rs 38.5 crore Day 16 Rs 2.75 crore Day 17 Rs 3.25 crore Total Rs 137.25 crore

The third Saturday of Raid 2 coincided with the release of Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, which arrived in cinemas on May 17, 2025, i.e., today. The growth of the Raid sequel would have been better today if Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible 8 hadn't joined the box office race.

Raid 2 is already locking horns with Akshay Kumar's legal drama, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. The new crime thriller will get its new competition, Bhool Chuk Maaf, starting from May 23, 2025.

Raid 2 in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

