Mission Impossible 8 Box Office Collection India Day 1: Tom Cruise's action spy movie has banger start, opens at Rs 18 crore

Mission Impossible 8 Box Office Collection India Day 1: Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is the latest release at the Indian box office. It stars Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, the iconic IMF agent from the Mission Impossible series. Also featuring Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett, Mission Impossible 8 has opened in the range of Rs 17.50 to 18.50 crore.

Backed under the banner of Paramount Pictures, Mission Impossible 8 has witnessed a banger start at the box office today. The Tom Cruise starrer has earned Rs 18 crore on its opening day in India, which is a solid entry for the new release. The double-digit opening figure will ensure a strong hold in the first weekend for the action spy thriller.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 18 crore

Mission Impossible 8 comes two years after the release of Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One. The latest MI movie serves as the direct sequel to Mission: Impossible 7. It has outperformed the seventh part of the franchise on its opening day. The 2023 release opened at Rs 12.25 crore net at the Indian box office back then.

Also featuring Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett, Mission Impossible 8 is competing with Raid 2, Kesari 2, and Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning will hopefully enter the Rs 100 crore club in its full run. If lucky, it shall also surpass the lifetime net business of Mission: Impossible 7, which collected Rs 106 crore.

Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh part, is the highest-grossing movie of the franchise so far in India. If Christopher McQuarrie's new directorial crosses the previous installment, it will emerge as the biggest film of the Mission: Impossible series.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning in theaters

