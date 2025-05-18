Raid 2 India Box Office Day 18: Ajay Devgn starrer jumps on 3rd Sunday; nets Rs 4.50 crore

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raid 2 is performing exceptionally at the box office. Released on May 1st, the movie has already stormed past the Rs 100 crore mark and continues to attract the audience. It is heading to surpass the Rs 150 crore mark by the end of its third week.

According to estimates, the Rajkumar Gupta-directed thriller added Rs 4.50 crore to the tally on its third Sunday, bringing the 18-day total to Rs 142 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie is holding up well despite the two big Hollywood releases—Final Destination Bloodlines and Mission: Impossible 8. Based on its current trends, the thriller drama is expected to hold well even after the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf next weekend.

Backed by T-Series Films and Panorama Studios, Raid 2 not only marked the return of Ajay Devgn as IRS officer Amay Patnaik but also ended his dearth of CLEAN HIT films. For the unversed, Devgn's last few releases—Singham Again, Azaad, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, and Maidaan—couldn't live up to the high expectations.

Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Son Of Sardaar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2. Let's see if both comedy sequels can entertain the audience and continue the actor's hit streak.

Day-wise box office collection of Raid 2 is as follows:

Day/Week Net India Collection Week 1 Rs 92.75 crore Week 2 Rs 38.5 crore Day 16 Rs 2.75 crore Day 17 Rs 3.50 crore Day 18 Rs 4.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 142 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.