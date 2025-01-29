Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama Day 6 India Box Office: World famous anime adds Rs 20 lakh net to its kitty
Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama collected Rs 20 lakh on its first Wednesday. The re-release of the 1993 anime film clashed with Sky Force on January 24, 2025.
If you didn't get to watch Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama on television back then, the re-release of the 1993 animated film in theaters is a perfect opportunity for you. Originally created by Yugo Sako, Koichi Sasaki, and Ram Mohan, the world famous anime has completed six days in cinemas while locking horns with its rival release, Sky Force.
Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Adds Rs 20 Lakh On Day 6; Total Goes Rs 3 Crore
Distributed by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, Excel Entertainment, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama collected around Rs 2 crore in the opening weekend. After bringing Rs 1 crore on Republic Day (Day 3), the Japanese-Indian anime film witnessed a dip in its earnings as the collections dropped down from Rs 40 crore on Day 4 to Rs 30 crore on Day 5.
On Day 6, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama maintained low business while earning Rs 20 lakh at the box office. The popular anime, which featured Arun Govil as voice artist for Lord Rama in Hindi dubbed version, has managed to bring a business of Rs 3 crore in six days of its re-release.
Box Office Performance Of Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama In Six Days:
|Days
|Net Earnings In India
|Day 1
|Rs 40 lakh
|Day 2
|Rs 70 lakh
|Day 3
|Rs 1 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 40 lakh
|Day 5
|Rs 30 lakh
|Day 6
|Rs 20 lakh
|Total
|Rs 3 crore in six days
More About Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama
Based on Indian epic tale of Ramayana, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama will complete the first week of its theatrical run tomorrow. The anime is on the second spot in the list of top performers at the Hindi box office after Sky Force. Meanwhile, it will also face Deva at the box office in two days.
Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama In Theaters
