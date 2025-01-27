Sankranthiki Vasthunam vs Game Changer Worldwide Box Office Comparison: Venkatesh's movie trumps Ram Charan's political-drama

Game Changer was the first Telugu film to be released on Sankranthi weekend in 2025. Sankranthiki Vasthunam arrived four days later on Makar Sankranthi. Game Changer failed to meet the expectations during its theatrical run. On the other hand, Sankranthiki Vasthunam performed quite well at the box office. Let's analyze the box office performances of both movies in global markets.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam vs Game Changer: Who Won The Race In Global Markets?

Directed by S Shankar, Sankranthiki Vasthunam recently crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Starring celebrated actor Venkatesh in the lead role, the Telugu action comedy earned Rs 209 crore globally till second Sunday.

Meanwhile, Game Changer gave a dull performance at the box office despite the screen presence of south superstar Ram Charan, who has acted in blockbuster movies like RRR and Magadheera. Ram Charan and his co-star Kiara Advani's chemistry also couldn't help the movie to sustain well at the box office. The political action thriller stood at just around Rs 180 crore worldwide.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam To Cross Rs 250 Crore Worldwide; Game Changer Closing Curtains

Within 10 days of its release, Sankranthiki Vasthunam became the highest grossing Sankranthi movie of this year. At Rs 182 crore, Anil Ravipudi's directorial recently surpassed the lifetime global collections of S Shankar's helmer, Game Changer.

Backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, Sankranthiki Vasthunam entered Rs 200 crore club by the end of Sunday. The Telugu action comedy is all set to cross Rs 250 crore at the worldwide box office. It has received positive word-of-mouth among cinephiles during its run. Going by its excellent performance, it will soon emerge as a blockbuster.

Game Changer, which marked Ram Charan's solo comeback after Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019), has emerged as a huge disaster at the box office. Also backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, it has collapsed with the arrival of Sky Force and Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.