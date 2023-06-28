Satyaprem Ki Katha Advances: Kartik-Kiara starrer sells 25,000 tickets in 3 national chains day before release

Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles is less than a day away from its release, on the 29th of June, 2023. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans under the banner Nadiadwala and Grandsons and it boasts of an ensemble cast consisting of Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Rajpal Yadav and Gajraj Rao among many others. It is the last notable release from Bollywood in the 1st half of 2023. The advance bookings for this romantic dramedy began a couple of days back. Going purely by the advance ticket sales in top 3 national chains and considering the lucrative Bakri Eid holiday, one can expect a reasonable opening for the much awaited Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Has Sold 25,000 Tickets In National Chains For The Opening Day

Satyaprem Ki Katha has sold around 25,000 tickets in PVR, Inox and Cinepolis for the opening day as at 12 noon, a day prior to the release on 29th July, 2023. PVR is leading as usual with over 13,000 tickets, while Inox and Cinepolis have sold 7,500 and 4,250 tickets respectively. It is to be noted that advance bookings are high for the opening day while they are less than normal for the rest of the weekend, indicative of something anomalous. To put things into perspective, the tickets sold in advance for the opening day are around 4 times that of the sum of tickets sold for Friday, Saturday and Sunday which generally doesn't happen. Based on the opening day ticket receipts, it seems like the Kartik-Kiara starrer will register an opening of Rs 7-8 crores nett.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Is Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani's Second Theatrical Outing Together

Satyaprem Ki Katha reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the duo had two releases each, one of which released theatrically and one of which released directly on digital. Only considering their theatrical outings, Kartik Aaryan's last film, Shehzada, failed to woo his audiences while Kiara's film JugJugg Jeeyo ended up as an average earner.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Upcoming Projects

Kartik Aaryan is working on a number of exciting movie projects. He is currently preparing for an action drama which will be directed by with Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame Kabir Khan, after which he will move onto Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Kiara Advani will be seen alongside Ram Charan in Game Changer directed by S. Shankar. The film will release in mid-2024 as per sources. Kiara may also be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, although it is not confirmed by either Kiara or T-Series.

Where And When To Watch Satyaprem Ki Katha

You can watch Satyaprem Ki Katha at a theatre near you from tomorrow, that is on the 29th of June, 2023. The advance bookings for the film are open currently.

