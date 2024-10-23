Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Raj Bansal predicts 60 percent screens for Ajay Devgn starrer on Diwali; Akkshay Rathie says, “audience decides the showcasing”

Pinkvilla spoke to two of the leading independent exhibitors (who also happen to be regional distributors) of the country, Mr Akkshay Rathie and Mr Raj Bansal, to know their thoughts on the Diwali 2024 clash between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are massive films with a huge cast and solid franchise value. Both movies cater to the widest of audiences and are set to take the box office to cleaners in a little over a week from now.

What the ratio of the screen sharing between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 looks like

When Mr Akkshay Rathie was asked about his view on the Diwali 2024 clash and the ratio in which the screens will be split, he wished for both the films to get the showcasing that they deserve. He clarified that it is not them but the audiences who decide that, and that it is all based on the law of demand and supply. The renowned exhibitor informed that the negotiations with the distributors of both the films are underway and he personally doesn't want for it to go down to the wire like it happens in every clash, and that they can open advance bookings for both the movies on the Sunday before the release.

"These are two movies which are carrying terrific buzz, both have huge euphoria and excitement around them. All of us want to capitalize on that and make sure that the maximum number of people can book their tickets in advance, and get a seat on the opening day, which I expect to be historic at the box office", he said.

Advertisement

Mr Raj Bansal wasn't as diplomatic as his fellow exhibitor. Having distributed most films in the Diwali period, he admitted to have seen good releases as well as ugly clashes. However, he acknowledged that everything, eventually, went smoothly. "It is always the weaker film that gets insecure. First they decide to get into a clash and then subsequently, when they come closer to the date, they get uncomfortable and start accusing each other", he said.

"In this case, all the single screens will go to Singham Again for sure, because Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is not a film for single screens. The sharing of multiplexes will be 60-40 (in favour of Singham Again). I am sharing based on my experience. I don't know what the theatres are doing. But with my experience, I am telling that most single screens will go to Singham Again and multiplexes will go in the ratio of 60-40, and if not that, then 55-45 for sure", he answered.

Advertisement

A sneak into the conversation between the distributors and the exhibitors

Mr Akkshay Rathie was asked to give a sneak into the behind the scenes pushing-and-pulling happening for the screens, between the distributors of both the movies. He confirmed that distributors from both sides are demanding the highest number of screens possible. He suggested, "The best way for that to happen is for the two distributors to sit together and chalk it out. And decide how they want to divide the shows in every cinema. There is not a single cinema across the country, be it single-screens or multiplexes, who would want to make a choice of one film over the other, in terms of playing one and not the other; For the simple reason that there are very few films in the year where exhibitors actually make significant money and that helps the theatre run for the rest of the year".

Advertisement

Speaking about the benefits of playing both films instead of choosing one and deserting the other, he said, "We really hope that every cinema in the country gets to play both the films, because that way we'll be able to hedge the risk and both the movies will be able to maximize their geographical presence in terms of showcasing across the country".

Mr Raj Bansal explained the exhibitor's dilemma and how he evaluates which film should get more screens. He said, "As an exhibitor, for me, Diwali is the biggest money-spinner. So, I would like to put a film that gives me the most benefit. I evaluate both the films that are releasing on the same day, then I see the response of the advance booking and the public. Then I decide the number of screens based on the demand. So the picture in demand until now looks Singham Again".

He clarified that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is no small film. Elaborating further, he told Pinkvilla, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is not a small film. Again, a very good film. The earlier Bhool Bhulaiyaa film did very well, so this again will do a great business". The veteran exhibitor gave a bold prediction that both movies will cumulatively net Rs 90 crore on the day after Laxmi Pooja.

Advertisement

Are Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 complementing eachother?

Mr Akkshay Rathie was then asked about his view on clashes in general, and whether the clash in question is complementing both the films in a certain way or it is rather affecting them adversely. While he agreed that he is generally all for clashes, it's primarily for clashes of two movies catering to a different set of audience. Elucidating his thoughts, he said, "OMG 2 catered to a relatively niche urban audience and Gadar 2 was an out and out mass entertainer. The same happened with say Animal and Sam Bahadur. Here, unfortunately, both films cater to a very wide audience and both have solid franchise and recall values. Both movies will cannibalize into the business of each other to a certain extent".

The third-gen film exhibitor, further expressed his disapproval of the Diwali 2024 clash by saying, "This gives a very bad picture of us as an industry. We are in a scenario where a lot of companies in our industry are actually publicly limited companies with external investors. The last optic that we want to give to the investors and the people who have put money on the industry is that we are an unorganized sector". "We should come through as a sector which is proactive and which can think of growing instead of pulling each other down", he critiqued.

Advertisement

Diwali And Shah Rukh Khan

Mr Raj Bansal spoke about the importance of Diwali for him as a distributor. Going on a trip down memory lane and recalling the wonderful Diwalis that he is fortunate to have been a part of as a distributor, he said, "My company Yash Raj Jai Pictures Private Limited has been doing film distribution for the last 70 years. The only distribution company that is active today for 7 decades is my company. It was started by my late father. Now it is looked after by me and my younger brother Sunil and it has now been taken over by the next generation; By my son and nephew. So we have seen all the ups and downs".

"We have released most of Yash Raj's films starring Shah Rukh Khan on Diwali. So Diwali is very important. As important is Eid. But for me, Diwali is a better option than Eid", he opined.

Final remarks and message to distributors and producers of the Diwali 2024 movies

Both the wonderful exhibitors that we are fortunate to have interviewed, were asked to give their final remarks on the Diwali clash and what they would like to say to the distributors and producers of both the movies.

Mr Rathie, addressing the distributors and producers of both movies, said, "Let's amicably do this, without getting into a haggle. We are one little fraternity and all of us have to eventually work with each other. Any kind of fights help nobody at all. So, I really hope that rather than fighting this battle with exhibitors, you sit together and find a formula where every single cinema that plays Hindi films, plays both the films, in whatever ratio that's decided. That will maximize the impact of the film. It will optimize the returns for both the producers and distributors".

Mr Raj Bansal was rather direct about what he felt. He simply said, "I would say, exhibitors are the best judge about which film will do better". "Let them decide the showcasing and leave it up to the public to decide which film is better", he signed off.

Why must exhibitors' voices be heard?

Both the exhibitors have seen clashes happen since the beginning. Having been in the business of exhibition, and having interacted with the theatre-going audiences for years, they know what's best for the prospects of both the movies that clash. Here's hoping that the producers and distributors take the plea or warning, however it is interpreted as, seriously, so that both the movies in question can reap equal benefit of the holiday season.

Advertisement

What is your view on the Diwali 2024 clash? Which film do you think has the edge over the other? Do let us know. Your opinion matters the most.

ALSO READ: BREAKING NEWS: Salman Khan shoots for Singham Again cameo as Chulbul Pandey today in Mumbai