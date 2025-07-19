Smurfs Day 1 India Box Office: Paramount's animated flick voiced by Rihanna takes a tepid Rs 40 lakh net start

Smurfs, directed by Chris Miller, and voiced by Rihanna, James Corden, John Goodman and others, opened to low numbers at the India box office. The film managed to collect only Rs 40 lakh net on its first day and the long term prospects of the film also seem bleak too, as the initial word of mouth is unfavourable.

Advertisement

Smurfs Used To Once Be A Very Big Box Office Franchise

Smurfs, as a franchise, is past its prime. In its hay days, its film The Smurfs (2011) managed to gross around USD 570 million globally. Everything looked great for the franchise in terms of anticipation and excitement. The Smurfs 2 (2013) was also a bonafied blockbuster, grossing little under USD 400 million globally. The major downturn came with Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017), which although emerged a hit at the box office, grossed half of what its predicessor did. This should have been a red signal for the makers of Smurfs, to be cautious about what they put out next.

Smurfs Looks To Gross Less Than The Underperforming Smurfs: The Lost Village Worldwide

The new Smurfs movie looks to be doing significantly less than The Lost Village did. The promotions of the film were low key, suggesting that the makers were perhaps underconfident about their movie. Also, with Pixar's Elio sealing a disastrous fate despite positive reviews, the makers of Smurfs must've thought it would be best to not go all out with the marketing.

Advertisement

Smurfs Shall Observe Slight Growth In India On Saturday

Smurfs shall see a slight growth on Saturday in India. The growth on Saturday is customary for all films, regardless of the word of mouth. In its lifetime, the animated film shall be lucky to be doing Rs 3 crore net.

Paramount shall be observing the box office performance very closely. The dull initials should be a wake up call for the makers. They either need to rebrand the franchise or try mixing it up with the other animated franchises for better long term prospects.

Smurfs In Theatres

Smurfs plays in theatres. You can book your tickets now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Smurfs Review: Chris Miller's animated film on a Smurf's identity crisis, finds itself unable to decide what it really wishes to be