Solo Leveling ReAwakening Day 1 India Box Office: Branded anime opens decently; Nets Rs 25 lakh

Produced in Japan, anime has garnered many fans in India in recent years and is expected to increase its popularity in the future. Naruto, Death Note and Attack on Titan are some of the famous anime titles that are watched across the world. Based on Chugong's South Korean web novel of the same name, Solo Leveling is one of them and has become a major topic of discussion among anime lovers in recent times. The makers recently brought its compilation film, Solo Leveling: ReAwakening in theaters.

Solo Leveling: ReAwakening Nets Rs 25 lakh On Day 1 In India

Released on December 4, 2024, Solo Leveling ReAwakeing opened to Rs 25 lakh gross on its first day at the Indian box office. Shunsuke Nakashige's helmer takes us back to Solo Leveling Season 1 and offers first two yet-to-be-premiered episodes of the highly anticipated second season. The recently released film will offer great cinematic experience to anime lovers. For the ones who have watched first season, ReAwakening is a perfect opportunity to witness glimpses of second season.

All About Solo Leveling: ReAwakening

Solo Leveling showcases the journey of Sung Jinwo, the lowest E-rank hunter who encounters double dungeon while putting himself on the verge of death. However, a mysterious quest window opens which compels Jinwo to take on the quest. Thus, he eventually rises to power while levelling up through his opportunities and becomes the greatest hunter of the mankind.

Watch Solo Leveling ReAwakening in theaters for upcoming twists and turns.

Advertisement

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment recently announced the new release date of Solo Leveling: ReAwakening on social media. It was originally scheduled for December 6, 2024. The preponement is primarily because of Pushpa 2, which will take a huge chunk of screens from 5th December.

Watch The Official Hindi Trailer Of Solo Leveling ReAwakening

When Is Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise from the Shadow Coming?

The makers have announced Solo Leveling: Season 2. Titled as Arise from the Shadow, the second season will feature Sung Jinwo but this time, it will also focus on its supporting characters. In a pilot episode of ANIPLEX After Hours, Sota Furuhashi teased about the plot of the sequel.

When asked about Season 2, Furuhashi stated that they will turn the "spotlight on the supporting characters" to get a more "360-degree look" at the world of the Solo Leveling anime.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Solo Leveling Season 2: Series Producer Teases Vision For The Sequel