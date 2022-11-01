Thank God Week One Box Office: Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer collects Rs 28.5 cr in 7 days
Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer remains the second preference among Diwali releases this year.
Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh's comedy drama film Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar, released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali. Thank God marked Ajay Devgn's fourth theatrical release and second as a lead, after Runway 34. The film locked horns with Ram Setu on the Govardhan Pooja day, which is generally considered as the biggest ticketing day of the year. Thank God was the second preference for the audience on Diwali day, while Ram Setu remained as the first choice. Both the films had low advances but had decent to good movement in terms of spot-bookings, through the day.
Thank God opened to lukewarm day 1 numbers of Rs. 8 cr and considering that the film released on the day after Diwali, the numbers were nothing but poor. It failed to enter the top 5 Hindi openers of 2022 despite very little competition in terms of big openers. The collections of the film kept lowering each day and the film recorded an excruciatingly low Rs. 26.70 cr nett in its extended 6 day weekend.
On its first Monday, the film collected Rs. 1.6 to 2.1 cr nett, for a week 1 total of around Rs. 28.5 cr nett. The film is not going anywhere with such low numbers and the lifetime collection may be around Rs. 35 cr, which is very poor, not just for a Diwali release, but otherwise too. Even in the worst case scenario, the film atleast needed to collect Rs. 50 cr in its first week, but it failed to. The Hindi dubbed film Kantara started recording higher day to day numbers than Thank God over the weekend and now, it is leading with a 50 percent margin on a daily basis.
The day-wise box office collection of Thank God is as follows:-
Tuesday: Rs 7.75 crore
Wednesday: Rs 5.75 crore
Thursday: Rs 4.00 crore
Friday: Rs 2.80 crore
Saturday: Rs 3.25 crore
Sunday: Rs 3.15 crore
Monday: Rs. 1.80 crore
Total: Rs 28.50 cr
You can watch Thank God at a theatre near you.
Also read: Box Office: Ram Setu and Thank God underperform over the six day holiday weekend with a flat Sunday number